Punjab: Five MLAs appointed AAP's general secretaries

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday appointed five MLAs as state vice-presidents and announced state general secretaries and incharges for the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Manjinder Singh Lalpura has been appointed state vice-president of Majha zone, Dr Amandeep Kaur of Malwa Central, Charanjit Singh of Malwa East and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar of Malwa West.

The AAP gave the charge of Doaba zone to MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who had joined the party last year. Sukhi was earlier a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The party also appointed Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, Harchand Singh Barsat, Deepak Bali and Sunny Singh Ahluwalia as its state general secretaries.

The appointments were made by AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state party chief Aman Arora.

The party also appointed incharges for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Karamjit Kaur has been appointed for Hoshiarpur, Ramneek Singh for Jalandhar, Jaskaran Bedesha for Amritsar, Rajiv Sharma for Gurdaspur, Ranjeet Cheema for Khadoor Sahib, Sukhjinder Singh for Faridkot, Pardeep Khalsa for Fatehgarh Sahib, Sharanpal Singh for Ludhiana, Kuljeet Sarhal for Anandpur Sahib, Baljinder Dhillon for Patiala, Gurmail Gharacho for Sangrur, Navdeep Singh for Bathinda and Jagdev Singh for Ferozepur. PTI CHS AS AS