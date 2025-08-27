Punjab flood: Over 8,000 acres of farmland submerged in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 27 (PTI) More than 8,000 acres of farmland in 44 villages of this district have been submerged under floodwaters, officials said on Wednesday as Punjab reeled under a flood crisis.

According to them, the water level in the Pong Dam reached 1,393 feet on Wednesday, with an inflow of about 1.62 lakh cusecs. About 94,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into the Shah Nehar Barrage, keeping downstream villages on alert.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said 44 villages in the district have been affected by floods -- 20 in Mukerian sub-division, 13 in Tanda, four in Dasuya and seven in Hoshiarpur.

She said 12 relief camps have been set up, including three in Tanda, eight in Mukerian and one in Dasuya. As many as 646 people have taken shelter in the Tanda camps.

Essential relief material, including drinking water, filters, sanitation kits, medicines, tarpaulins, mattresses, mosquito repellents and nets, is being supplied to the flood-affected areas, the deputy commissioner said.

A total of 8,758 acres of farmland has come under flood water in the district -- 5,500 acres in Mukerian, 3,000 acres in Tanda, 256 acres in Dasuya and about 18 kanals in the Hoshiarpur subdivision.

Paddy, sugarcane and other crops in Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla in Tanda subdivision, as well as Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian and Mehtabpur in Mukerian subdivision, remained submerged, said officials.

After briefly receding in the morning, the Beas river started swelling again, causing concern among villagers. They fear their standing crops, already under floodwater, may be destroyed, and have urged the government to provide adequate compensation.

In Haler Janardhan, nearly three-fourths of the residents have shifted to safer places. "Yesterday, our houses were under two feet of water. Today, water has receded from the village, but fields remain submerged. The bigger worry now is cattle fodder," said a villager.

Kolian remains waterlogged, with knee-deep water in many homes.

"Half of our people have left. Those who stayed behind fear theft if they abandon their houses," said David Masih, the husband of the village sarpanch.

Nearby gurdwaras in Manjpur and Jahanpur have been cooking three meals a day for the displaced.

In Motla, water did not enter the village but inundated the surrounding fields. Floodwater also cut off the road near the government school that connects the village to Haler.

In Mehtabpur, nearly 2,200 acres of farmland have gone underwater. "Water entered our houses yesterday and later receded, but it has started rising again," said sarpanch Manjinder Singh.

On the Tanda-Sri Hargobindpur road, families from Fatta Kulla, Rara Mand, Talhi Mand and Gandhowal were seen taking shelter in tractor-trolleys and makeshift tents with their belongings and cattle. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD