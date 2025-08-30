Punjab floods: 3,000 people rescued so far in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Aug 30 (PTI) Around 3,000 people have been rescued from the flood-hit areas of Ferozepur so far, an official said on Saturday.

Nearly 100 villages in the district have been severely affected by floods caused by a spate in Sutlej river, and the district administration, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Punjab Police are carrying out round-the-clock rescue and relief operations, she said.

"Relief camps have been set up across the district, where around 350 people are currently being provided food and essential supplies. Nearly 3,000 families have received dry rations," Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said.

Sharma said the state government has already issued directions to ensure full support to flood-affected families.

"Rescue teams from the NDRF, Army and BSF are using boats and other resources to evacuate residents trapped in submerged areas," she said.

At Rukne Wala village, five boats were deployed to rescue nearly 100 people who were stranded as water surrounded their homes. A pregnant woman was also rescued via a boat and provided immediate medical assistance, the deputy commissioner said.

Relief works are being carried out in Gajni Wala, Kalu Wala, Tendi Wala, Nihala Lavera and Bagge Wala villages. Medical camps have also been set up in these areas.

Veterinary teams have been deployed in villages such as Dulchike, Muhammad Wala and Gatti Rajoke to treat livestock and provide fodder and other essential support, officials said.

The health department teams are also carrying out anti-dengue and malaria spraying in Ganesha Wala, Nihala Kilcha, Dona Mattar and other villages.

Villages across several districts in Punjab are under the grip of massive floods as Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers are in spate due to heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple agencies have joined hands to provide succour to the affected people in the state's flood-hit areas.