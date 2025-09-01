Punjab floods: AAP MLA targets party's central leadership, demands removal of senior IAS officer

Patiala, Sep 1 (PTI) As Punjab reels from devastating floods, ruling AAP legislator from Sanour Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has accused a senior IAS officer of not taking action such as desilting and cleaning rivers, particularly the Tangri river, despite his requests and said the state government should listen to people or they "will thrash us".

Attacking his own party's central leadership, he alleged it was trying to “suppress” Punjab MLAs instead of fixing the administration.

The MLA said he raised the issue in the Punjab Assembly several times, submitted deputations, and personally met Principal Secretary (water resources) Krishan Kumar several times, but "not a single meaningful step was taken".

Speaking to reporters on Sunday as several villages in his constituency were flooded, Pathanmajra lashed out at bureaucrats and said he had been demanding cleaning of the Tangri river and permission to allow the use of soil near rivers to strengthen banks, but to no avail.

The MLA urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately remove Krishan Kumar from his post.

There was no reaction from Kumar to the allegations.

Referring to last year's wheat harvest, Majra said he had specifically urged the department not to release water into canals as crops were ripe. "But Krishan Kumar ignored the plea, causing massive losses," he alleged.

"This attitude shows complete insensitivity towards farmers. I speak for my people, even if it costs my suspension or punishment from my party," Majra said.

"Is there any MLA who speaks against his own government? They (AAP) will either suspend me or take some action against me? But I am not scared. The public is with me.

"You listen to people, not Krishan Kumar. People have voted for us, not Krishan Kumar. We can save Punjab if we listen to the people, otherwise people will thrash us," said the MLA.

On Monday, Pathanmajra claimed that his security has been withdrawn.

He said that he had anticipated this action.

“I had already told my gunmen yesterday that they would be sent back. The Delhi leaders (of AAP) think they can scare me with the vigilance (action) or FIRs — but I will never bow down. I will stand like a rock with my people,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rise above the "high-command's pressure".

“The whole of Punjab stands with you. Stand like a man with Punjab, and every MLA will back you,” he said.

"I have been in politics since 1992. I am not here to abandon my people. Even for a 'chowkidar's posting, we must seek Delhi's nod which is unacceptable. Punjab MLAs must recognise their conscience and stand with Punjab," he said.