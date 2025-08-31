Punjab floods: BJP leader Chugh visits flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur, Aug 31 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday visited flood-affected villages in Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, which is one of the flood-ravaged districts of Punjab.

Chugh met families who lost their homes and livelihoods, and assured them of every possible relief and immediate assistance.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to extending all help required for the rehabilitation and recovery of flood-affected families.

Inspecting the affected areas, Chugh stressed that every possible measure is being taken to restore normalcy and support those who have suffered.

He said, "Prime Minister Modi's government stands with every affected family, and no effort will be spared to provide relief and rebuild lives in Gurdaspur and across Punjab." Chugh strongly condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his alleged "gross mismanagement" that worsened the flood crisis in the state.

He questioned why the funds released by the Centre for flood prevention and relief were not properly utilised, adding that the people of Punjab are paying the price of AAP's "negligence and incompetence".

Chugh said the embankments along the rivers should have been strengthened to prevent flooding.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur and lashed out at the Mann government, accusing it of not cleaning drains.

"The drains of Punjab have not been cleaned for the past three years, due to which water drainage is not happening. That's why I say that this government is incompetent," said Badal.

He announced to provide fodder for cattle in the Babbehali area in Gurdaspur.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.