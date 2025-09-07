Punjab floods: BSF IG visits flood-hit border villages in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer on Sunday visited flood-affected frontier villages and posts in Punjab's Ferozepur district to take stock of the situation and the ongoing relief measures, according to an official statement.

Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele visited Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, Palla Megha, Jakhrawan, Basti Ramlal, Kamlewala Dulchike and Kilche villages, the statement issued by the BSF said.

He also interacted with the villagers and assured them of the BSF's prompt and continued support, it said.

While visiting medical camps organised by the BSF, Fulzele urged the locals to fully avail the free medical and veterinary facilities through such camps, which are planned daily for the next few days across the flood-hit villages along the Punjab border.

The IG commended the tireless efforts of BSF troops engaged in rescue and relief operations despite adverse conditions.

His visit provided a significant morale boost to BSF personnel deployed on the frontlines in challenging circumstances, the statement said.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rain in Punjab in recent days has aggravated the flooding.