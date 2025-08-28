Punjab floods: CM, ministers, AAP MLAs to donate one-month salary for relief measures

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he along with his entire cabinet and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, have decided to donate their one month's salary towards flood relief efforts in the state.

In a statement, Mann said Punjab has suffered significant losses due to nature's fury, and this is a time when all Punjabis must come together to support each other.

Mann stated that he, along with his ministers and AAP MLAs, is contributing one month's salary to aid and support those affected by the floods.

He added that the state government and administration are fully committed to bail out the people in this hour of crisis.

Several districts in Punjab witnessed a massive flood situation with the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers inundating large tracts of farm lands and villages along their banks.