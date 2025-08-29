Punjab floods: Cong MLAs to contribute a month's salary to CM's Flood Relief Fund

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said the state Congress MLAs have decided to contribute one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund in view of the significant losses suffered by the state due to floods.

Several districts in Punjab have witnessed a massive flood situation with the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers inundating large tracts of farm lands and villages along their banks.

"In solidarity with the flood-affected families of Punjab, all @INCPunjab MLAs & I have decided to contribute one month's salary to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. This is a humble gesture of empathy in these testing times.

"I urge all citizens & organizations to come forward for relief & rehabilitation," Bajwa, LoP and Congress MLA from Qadian, said in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said he along with his entire cabinet and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, had decided to donate their one month's salary towards flood relief efforts in the state.

In a statement, Mann had said Punjab has suffered significant losses due to nature's fury and this is a time when all Punjabis must come together to support each other. PTI SUN KSS KSS