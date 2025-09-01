Punjab floods: Delhi BJP MLA Harish Khurana donates 2 months' salary to victims

New Delhi, Sept 1 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLA Harish Khurana on Monday announced his decision to donate his two months' salary, amounting to Rs two lakh, to those affected by the floods in Punjab.

Khurana, the son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, assured that he would provide relief material in the future as well to anyone who asked for it.

"It's a matter of grave concern as nearly 1000 villages in 10 districts of Punjab are inundated by flood water. It's my duty to stand with my Punjabi brothers and sisters and provide them with whatever help is possible," the MLA from Moti Nagar constituency, said in a post on X.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, and the seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities continued on a war footing in the affected areas.