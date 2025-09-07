Punjab floods: Delhi CM flags off trucks carrying relief materials

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off trucks carrying relief materials for the flood-affected state of Punjab.

She was accompanied by her cabinet ministers and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva for the event.

"These relief materials contain medicines, mosquito nets, folding cots, food materials, bedsheets, etc," she said. Gupta further mentioned that she spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and assured him of all possible help. "We follow the principle of Vasudev Kutumbakam," the chief minister added. PTI SLB MPL MPL