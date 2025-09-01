Punjab floods: Guv Kataria to visit flood-hit districts from Sep 2-4

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will visit the flood-hit districts of the state from September 2 to 4, an official release said on Monday.

He left for the border district of Ferozepur by road on Monday.

The governor will visit the flood-hit areas of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran on September 2, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot on September 3, and Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 4, the release said.

During his visits, Kataria will also meet the affected people and take stock of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in the respective districts, it said.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.

A total of 12 districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, have been hit by the floods. PTI CHS DIV DIV