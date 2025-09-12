Punjab floods hit power infra; initial estimates put losses at Rs 102.58 crore

Patiala, Sep 12 (PTI) The recent floods in Punjab have dealt a blow to the state's power infrastructure, with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited putting the losses at nearly Rs 102.58 crore after preliminary assessment.

The Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) hydel power project in Pathankot has been hit the most, suffering damages to the tune of Rs 62.5 crore, officials said.

According to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited's (PSPCL) preliminary assessment report, 2,322 distribution transformers were damaged, causing a loss of Rs 23.22 crore, while 7,114 electricity poles were washed away or destroyed, causing damages worth Rs 3.56 crore.

Nearly 864 km of conductors and supply lines also collapsed, adding Rs 4.32 crore to the total loss, the report said.

PSPCL's own infrastructure, including office buildings, control rooms, and equipment, incurred Rs 2.61 crore in damages.

Vital components such as vacuum circuit breakers, panels, batteries, and relays worth Rs 46 lakh were severely affected, while grid substations saw damages of around Rs 2.55 crore, the report said.

A senior PSPCL official said, "The floods caused unprecedented damage with transformers, poles, and lines either submerged or swept away. Our repair teams worked round-the-clock to restore electricity at the critical substations and in the affected villages." On the losses, the official said, "This is only an initial estimate. The actual losses are likely to rise once the floodwaters recede and we are able to carry out a fresh ground-level assessment."