Punjab floods: Kejriwal urges Centre for assistance

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Thursday and requested the BJP-led Centre to help the state in this hour of crisis.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh and inquired about his health. Mann, who is down with fever, could not accompany Kejriwal during his visit to the flood-hit areas.

Talking to reporters, Kejriwal highlighted the magnitude of the crisis and the Punjab government's round-the-clock efforts for relief and rescue. He also appealed to the Centre for urgent assistance.

State minister Aman Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal accompanied the AAP supremo during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

Kejriwal said this year's floods are among the worst in Punjab's history, comparable only to the deluge of 1988.

Entire villages have been submerged, causing massive loss of homes, crops and infrastructure, he said.

The AAP chief expressed deep concern over the suffering of people and assured them that his party and the Punjab government are standing firmly with every affected family in this hour of crisis.

Highlighting the government's on-ground efforts, he said, "The entire Punjab administration, from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MLAs and all officers including DCs and SSPs, besides AAP workers are working tirelessly to rescue people and provide relief. No effort is being spared." Kejriwal noted that while some families are reluctant to leave their houses, others have been shifted to well-equipped relief camps, where the government has ensured adequate food, shelter and essential supplies.

He praised the courage and spirit of the state's people, recalling how Punjab was always at the forefront whenever the country needed it, whether it was defending India's borders or leading the Green Revolution.

"Even today, Punjabis are helping each other selflessly. A Punjabi thinks of helping his neighbour before helping himself. That is the spirit that will help us overcome this crisis," Kejriwal said.

He said Mann was scheduled to join him during his visit to the flood-hit areas but fell ill after touring the region continuously for three-four days, without proper rest or meals.

"I requested him to take rest for two days. Even in this condition, his only concern is how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab," Kejriwal said.

He informed that the AAP government in the state has decided to deploy gazetted officers in every affected village to ensure that immediate relief reaches those affected. "People should not be forced to run around government offices, help must be delivered directly and promptly," he asserted.

Making a strong appeal to the Centre, Kejriwal said, "When a crisis struck Afghanistan, the Centre sent massive relief there, which was a good thing. But today, Punjab is also facing a grave crisis. We urge the Centre to extend maximum support to Punjab without delay." India delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to the earthquake-hit people of that country.

More than 1,400 people were killed and over 2,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6-magnitude earthquake hit the region late on Sunday.

Kejriwal announced that once the water recedes, the Punjab government will focus on preventing the spread of diseases, rebuilding broken roads, providing compensation to families who lost homes and compensating farmers for damaged crops.

"We assure Punjab's people that every possible help will be extended. This is not the time for politics, this is the time for collective humanitarian efforts," he emphasised, appealing to people and organisations across the country to come forward and help Punjab in this hour of need.