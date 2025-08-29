Punjab floods: Leaders across parties visit flood-affected areas, Oppn trains guns on Mann govt

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Leaders across political parties on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Punjab to take stock of the situation on the ground, with opposition leaders training guns on the AAP government.

The ruling party's ministers and MLAs reached the affected districts to extend aid to the people.

Relief in the form of food, fodder for cattle, medicines and other essential supplies is being delivered to the affected families.

Lal Chand Kataruchak, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Tarunpreet Singh Sond were among the ministers who visited flood-hit villages in Pathankot, Kapurthala, and Tarn Taran districts, among others.

They distributed essential commodities and assured that losses suffered during the floods would be compensated.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also visited affected areas in Gurdaspur and Dinanagar.

"We distributed relief kits and ration, and assured people that repair and rehabilitation work will be taken up," Chadha said on X.

"I will also be allocating funds from my MPLADS fund for the preparation of flood safety measures in vulnerable areas and towards relief work in affected villages," he added.

From the opposition, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring visited flood-hit areas in Ferozepur, while SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal surveyed affected villages in Amritsar's Ajnala.

He, during his visit, talked to various Sarpanches and others and, in a post on X, Badal said "learnt they are in dire straits, with no access to ration or clean drinking water, and have been neglected by the @AamAadmiParty govt".

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar also went to the flood-affected Ajnala Assembly constituency and met with the affected people.

During his visit, Jakhar warned CM Bhagwant Mann and said, "Take up your responsibility; you will be held accountable later." He alleged the Centre has released Rs 229 crore out of the allocated Rs 611 crore for disaster management in Punjab, but the state government has failed to utilise these funds effectively.

"Where has this money been spent? The government neither made arrangements nor held preparatory meetings," Jakhar claimed. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ