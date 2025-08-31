Punjab floods: Ludhiana admin's appeal to not immerse Lord Ganesha idols in Sutlej

Ludhiana, Aug 31 (PTI) The Ludhiana district administration Sunday appealed to people not to immerse Lord Ganesha's idols in the Sutlej river in the wake of the prevailing flood situation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain said the sacred festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of devotion and celebration.

"Traditionally, the 'visarjan' (immersion) of Lord Ganesha's idol in a water body is a significant ritual. However, this year, we are faced with an exceptional circumstance," he said in a statement.

"The water level in the Sutlej river remains very high, and the current is exceptionally strong and unpredictable due to recent heavy rainfall and upstream releases," Jain said.

These conditions pose a severe and immediate threat to the safety of any individual attempting to approach the riverbank or perform immersions, he added.

The powerful undercurrents can sweep away even strong swimmers, and the riverbanks are soft and unstable, creating a high risk of accidents and loss of life, the DC added.

"I earnestly appeal to every citizen, every family and every Ganesh Utsav Samiti to refrain from immersing idols in the Sutlej river this year. We will propose safe and environmentally conscious alternatives," Jain said.

"Let us celebrate the festival with joy and responsibility. By choosing a safe alternative, you are not only protecting your own life but also supporting the administration in its duty to ensure public safety and order," he said.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst affected by the floods are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.