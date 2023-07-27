Punjab floods: Over 1,300 people living in relief camps

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Forty-three people were killed while 1,319 are living in 159 relief camps after a recent spell of heavy rain paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

The state government machinery has been working round the clock in the affected areas. The situation has improved in most areas but some places remain inundated, according to an official statement.

The revenue department said 1,473 villages have been affected by the floods. Among these, 458 villages are in Patiala, the hardest-hit district, 268 in Mohali and 364 in Rupnagar.

According to reports received from different districts, 43 people have lost their lives while 19 were injured. The department added that 27,286 people were evacuated to safety.

The government is running 159 relief camps where 1,319 people are being sheltered. A maximum of 484 people are living in relief camps in Mansa district.

A total of 413 rapid response teams are working in the affected areas. Dry food packets are also being distributed to people in these areas.

The health department has set up 181 medical camps in the affected areas, according to the statement.

Nineteen districts -- Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Pathankot and Bathinda -- have been affected by the floods. PTI SUN SZM