Punjab floods: Priyanka asks Centre, AAP govt to provide necessary assistance

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the Centre and the Punjab government to provide assistance to the flood-affected victims in the state and also arrange compensation to cover the losses.

The Congress general secretary also appealed to her party colleagues to help the affected people in this difficult time.

"Punjab has been in the grip of severe floods for the last several days. The people of Punjab, especially the farmers, have suffered huge losses. Our brave brothers and sisters of Punjab are facing the disaster with great courage," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The central and state governments are requested to understand the seriousness of the disaster and provide necessary assistance to the victims and also make arrangements for compensation to cover the losses," she said.

"An appeal is made to the Congress colleagues to help the affected people as much as possible in this difficult time," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Several districts of Punjab have been flooded due to incessant rains.

The state government on Sunday extended the closure of schools till September 3.

According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Chief Minister Mann stated that Punjab was currently grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades, impacting about 1,000 villages and lakhs of people.