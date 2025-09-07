Punjab floods: PWD minister reviews damage to roads, bridges

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday reviewed the damage caused by floods to roads, bridges and public buildings.

During a meeting held in Chandigarh, Singh examined the estimated damage so far and the funds required for immediate repair work.

He directed that damaged roads, especially in rural areas, should be repaired immediately to restore connectivity and speed up relief operations.

In places where roads have been washed away, consideration should be given to constructing causeways, pipes or box culverts for proper water drainage in line with the condition of the sites, he said.

Singh directed the officials and other employees of his department to perform their duties with full dedication and honesty and to contribute actively during this difficult time.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst floods in decades. The inundation was a result of spate in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy rains in Punjab in the last few days also intensified the flooding, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.