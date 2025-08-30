Punjab floods: Singers Satinder Sartaaj, Jasbir Jassi extend help to affected people

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) With several districts in Punjab under the grip of devastating floods, singers and artistes of the state have come forward to offer assistance to the affected people.

Taking the lead, famous singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj has provided a month's ration to 500 families at Ajnala in Amritsar, officials said on Saturday.

"Let us make every possible effort so that we may become a source of support for our people in this difficult time," Sartaaj posted on X.

Another popular singer, Jasbir Jassi, has released a phone number to provide relief material to the flood-affected people.

"Punjab is facing floods and everywhere there is water. Our teams are ready. You just need to send details about the requirements. We came to know that there is a need for water and fodder for cattle. Our number is 98101 39792. You can share your requirements and details about your areas, and our teams will make arrangements for relief," Jassi said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Saturday appealed to the people to extend help to the flood-hit people of the state.

He also appealed to all Punjabis to stand by one another in this difficult time, and extend help to every Punjabi caught in distress.

Gargaj said the real reasons behind the recurring floods in Punjab must come to light so that people can remain alert and be prepared.

Many districts in Punjab are facing severe floods, with multiple agencies joining hands to provide succour to the affected people.

The water levels in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have swelled due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI CHS ARI