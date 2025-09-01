'Punjab floods: Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal join flood relief efforts

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Popular Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Ammy Virk and others have come forward to help people in Punjab, which is hit by one of the worst flood disasters in decades. Other prominent names that have joined in relief measures include actor Gippy Grewal, singers Karan Aujla, Ranjit Bawa, Inderjit Nikku and Sunanda Sharma. Singers Satinder Sartaaj and Jasbir Jassi have already been working towards providing relief material to the flood-hit families.

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The flood situation has now worsened because of the heavy rainfall in many areas in Punjab. It has claimed 29 lives so far and has impacted the lives of more than 2.56 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

Twelve out of 23 districts in the state have been hit by floods from August 1, in what the state government called one of the worst flood disasters in decades, an official bulletin said.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has called the floods in Punjab "truly heartbreaking" and promised support.

"The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab," Dutt said on Instagram.

Sood said he stands with Punjab and anyone who has been affected by this flood disaster is not alone.

"Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet," he wrote on his Facebook.

"If you need any kind of help, please don't hesitate to message ' we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis ' and we do not give up," he said.

In a video message, Sood said many areas including Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Fazilka have been affected by floods.

"Whatever assistance you can provide you must do," he said, adding that his sister Malvika Sood, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls from Moga seat, was already providing relief material.

Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in collaboration with the NGOs and local administration.

Dosanjh's team shared on Instagram that it was working on providing immediate relief. After water recedes, it will focus on rehabilitation of affected families and long term re-building measures in a phased manner. "Together, we can rebuild," said his team.

Grewal sent truckloads of silage for the cattle in the flood-hit area in Ajnala.

Aujla too came forward and said he was helping affected people with medicines, boats, food and fodder for cattle.

He urged his fans to provide assistance to the affected villagers. "I and my team stand by Punjab," he shared on Instagram.

Virk said he and his team will support 200 affected families.

"Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need," said a message shared by Virk on X.