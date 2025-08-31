Punjab floods: Water level in Beas river further rises, Kapurthala administration issues alert

Chandigarh/Kapurthala, Aug 31 (PTI) The Kapurthala district administration on Sunday issued an alert, appealing to people in the Sultanpur Lodhi area to move to safer places in view of the further increase in water level in the Beas river following incessant rains, officials said.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said due to heavy rains, the water level in the Beas river has increased to 2.35 lakh cusecs and urged people living in the low-lying areas to immediately move to safer places.

The meteorological department has issued an alert of heavy rain in Kapurthala district.

Protecting the lives of people is the priority of the administration, so people from the affected areas should go to safer places, he said.

Teams of the Army and state disaster response force are continuously evacuating people, he said.

Villages in the Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath areas are the most-affected places because of floods.

Punjab is facing floods with the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers overflowing due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts. PTI CHS DV DV