Punjab FM Cheema launches Rangla Punjab society

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday launched a 'Rangla Punjab Society', aimed at channelising public contributions towards the state's development.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the 'Rangla Punjab Society' is a testament to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's commitment to empowering citizens and building a prosperous, transparent, and people-centric Punjab.

This initiative marked a significant departure from the previous regimes of Congress and SAD-BJP, which merely paid lip service to public participation, said the FM.

The 'Rangla Punjab Society' institutionalises the will of the people, ensuring that their contributions directly translate into tangible progress, he added.

Extending an open invitation to Punjabis worldwide, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), local citizens, corporates and others to participate in the state's growth, Cheema said every rupee contributed to the society will be directed towards verified, high-impact projects, eliminating middlemen and preventing political siphoning.

This initiative is in response to the public's demand for clean and citizen-first governance, he said in a statement issued here.

The 'Rangla Punjab society' will focus on key sectors, including public welfare in healthcare, education, sanitation, power, water, roads, agriculture, and urban-rural development, he said.

Cheema said it will also provide critical support during natural disasters, emergencies, and border area development, areas previously neglected by preceding governments.

Furthermore, the society will promote innovation, startups, and research and development to build a future-ready Punjab, he said.

Cheema said the society will be overseen by a board of governors, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and comprising key cabinet ministers.

An executive committee, led by the Chief Secretary, will ensure efficient bureaucratic implementation, keeping political interference at bay.

He said that all contributions and projects will be subject to public audits, guaranteeing transparency.

About its legal framework, Cheema said the Rangla Punjab Society will be registered under the Society Registration Act, 1860, and all foreign contributions will strictly adhere to the Foreign Exchange Management Act/Foreign Contribution Regulation Act laws.

He said that the government also aimed to mobilize corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, reflecting the industry's confidence in this government. PTI CHS NB NB