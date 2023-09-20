Punjab: Former BJP MLA Arun Narang joins AAP

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Former BJP MLA from Abohar constituency Arun Narang on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Narang into the party, according to an AAP statement.

Narang was elected from the Abohar Assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar during the state 2017 elections.

He had opposed Jakhar's appointment as the Punjab BJP chief in July.

After welcoming Narang into the party, Mann said the AAP family is growing in Punjab.

Narang's joining the AAP will strengthen the party in Abohar and its surrounding areas, he added.

The AAP said Narang was impressed by the “pro-people” policies of the AAP government, said the statement. PTI CHS RHL