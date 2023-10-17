Punjab: Former Cong MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Former Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested from his residence in Ferozepur district early on Tuesday on charges of obstructing an officer from performing his duties a few days ago, officials said.

Advertisment

A large number of his supporters gathered at the police station and raised slogans against the AAP government following the arrest. Zira, who is the Congress' district unit chief, was arrested following a complaint by a block development panchayat officer, accusing the leader and his supporters of obstructing him and other staff from performing their duties during a protest a few days ago.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government for the arrest of Zira.

In a post on X, Warring said the case was registered against Zira for holding a protest against the government officials for not allegedly performing their duties.

"The AAP's Punjab government wanted to suppress our voice. We will not sit quiet and will hold a massive protest against this vindictiveness," he added. PTI CHS VSD NSD NSD