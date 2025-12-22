Punjab: Former IG Amar Singh Chahal shoots self; critical

Patiala, Dec 22 (PTI) Former IPS officer and one of the accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases, Amar Singh Chahal allegedly shot himself here on Monday, police said.

It is unclear under what circumstances Chahal shot himself. However, a note has been recovered from the scene which indicates that he was a victim of some financial fraud, police said. A detailed investigation is underway.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma stated, "When we received information about the gunshot, police teams reached his residence. He was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition." Chahal, retired Inspector General of Police, is one of the accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in Faridkot.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by additional director general of police L K Yadav had filed a chargesheet in a Faridkot court on February 24, 2023, naming Chahal along with several other senior officers.