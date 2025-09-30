Punjab: Former minister Anil Joshi likely to join Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi is likely to join the Congress here on Wednesday, party sources said on Tuesday.

Joshi had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in Delhi a few days ago sparking speculation about his joining the party.

A former BJP leader, he was expelled from the party after he criticised the central government for "mishandling" the farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.

Thereafter, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Joshi was elected Amritsar North MLA in the 2007 and the 2012 assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

He was made the local bodies, medical education and research minister during the SAD-BJP regime from 2012-2017.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar seat on a SAD ticket. He tendered his resignation from the Akali Dal in November last year.

In June this year, Joshi rejoined the SAD in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Ludhiana. PTI CHS RHL