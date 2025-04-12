Punjab: Former MLA Goldy rejoins Cong

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy on Saturday returned to the Congress fold in the presence of party general secretary in- charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, here.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring shared information in this regard.

"Wholeheartedly welcome younger brother @GoldyDS_Dhuri ji to the party fold. He has today formally joined @INCPunjab in the presence of @INCIndia General secretary & state incharge @bhupeshbaghel ji & CLP @Partap_Sbajwa ji," said Warring in a post on X.

Baghel, the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, is on a two-day visit here and is holding a series of meetings with the party leaders.

Goldy had quit the Congress in May last year and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had resigned after he was denied the party ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Goldy, however, parted with the Aam Aadmi Party too a few months later.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Dhuri seat against AAP's Bhagwant Mann. He had also unsuccessfully fought the 2022 Lok Sabha bypolls from Sangrur.

Goldy won the Dhuri assembly seat on a Congress ticket in 2017.