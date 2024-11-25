Punjab: Four rice millers booked for misappropriating 14 wagons of paddy

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Four partners of a rice mill in Sangrur were booked for allegedly misappropriating 14 wagons of paddy and causing loss to the state government, said the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused rice millers had signed an agreement with the state procurement agency Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP) for the storage of paddy and rice during the year 2011-12.

The then district controller, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (DFSC) Department, Sangrur had sent a complaint to the then district manager PUNSUP to conduct an inquiry against the said rice mill for misappropriation of paddy.

During a physical inspection of the rice mill, it came to light that there was a shortage of 14 wagons of paddy, said the spokesperson.

The accused had produced a fake certificate to the inspecting team to take undue advantage of missing bags of rice, he said.

The case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the spokesperson. PTI CHS KVK KVK