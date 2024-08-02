Punjab: Four teenagers among seven injured in cylinder blast in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Aug 2 (PTI) Seven people, including four teenagers, sustained burn injuries following a blast in an LPG cylinder at Gurdwara Jamni Sahib in Bajidpur here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred while 'sewadars' in the gurdwara were preparing 'langar' (community kitchen), they said.

The blast in the cooking gas cylinder took place due to a suspected gas leak, they said.

The injured have been identified as Daljit Singh and Talwinder Singh, members of the gurdwara management committee. Besides, five others identified as Gurbaksh Singh (16), Jagsir Singh (17), Akashdeep Singh (17), Rambhagwan Singh (14), and Rajpal Singh (18) also sustained injuries, police said.

They were initially treated at Civil Hospital, Ferozepur, and later referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, said police.

Talwinder Singh, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, was further referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The Punjab State Child Rights Commission took "suo moto" notice of the incident and instructed Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman to assist the victims and report on the incident by August 6.

The DC assured that all possible help and care were being provided to the injured students and emphasized that the priority was their treatment.