Punjab: Gangster killed following encounter with police in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) A gangster was killed following an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area on Wednesday, officials said.

Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by police on Tuesday, was taken to Jandiala Guru for the recovery of two kg of heroin. He fired at the police team from a pistol hidden there while in handcuffs and tried to flee, they said.

The police team fired in retaliation, killing the accused, police said, adding an official sustained injuries in the incident.

Amritpal was facing murder, attempted murder and other charges, police said.