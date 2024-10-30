Punjab: Gangster shot dead in exchange of fire with police in Amritsar district

Amritsar, Oct 30 (PTI) A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday when he and another accused in a murder case were trying to escape police custody, officials said.

Gangsters Gursharan and Paras were taken to a place in this district to make some recoveries when the two picked up guns they had previously hidden in the bushes and fired at the Amritsar Rural police personnel in their attempt to flee, police said.

The police personnel fired in self-defence, killing Gursharan while Paras managed to jump into a river and escape, they said. A hunt is on to nab him, a police official said.

In a statement, Deputy Inspector General of Police Satinder Singh said the gangsters were brought to the spot where they had concealed the weapons according to their disclosure statement to police.

However, the two gangsters suddenly pushed the police officials and ran. They fired upon the police party after getting possession of their weapons that they hid behind the bushes, he said.

The DIG said the accused were held in various criminal cases, including that of murder. PTI JMS SUN NSD NSD