Punjab: Gangster tries to escape custody, injured in police firing

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) A dreaded gangster involved in several murder cases was injured in police firing when he tried to flee from custody in Punjab's Mohali district, officials said on Wednesday.

Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, the main shooter of gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, who is based abroad, and terrorist Harvinder Rinda, was involved in six murder cases, said Sandeep Goel, Assistant Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Singh was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Wing, Jalandhar from the city outskirts on November 30.

Subsequently, he was brought on a production warrant in a metro plaza firing case, in which he along with his two associates attempted to kill one person on July 21.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that based on disclosures made by Singh, an AGTF team took him to a deserted building in the Peermuchalla area where he claimed to have hidden a Chinese pistol suspected to have been used in the metro plaza firing incident.

The AGTF team recovered a China-made .30 calibre pistol and five live cartridges from the building, he said.

Meanwhile, Singh tried to escape from custody by pushing a police official. The AGTF team initially fired a warning shot but Singh did not stop, according to police.

AIG Goel said Singh is a "cold-blooded murderer" and the AGTF team opened fire at him in view of public safety. He sustained bullet injuries in both his legs and was taken to a local hospital, the officer said.

DGP Yadav said an AGTF official was also injured in the incident.

Goel said a fresh case has been registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Dhakoli police station. PTI CHS VSD DIV DIV