Punjab: 'Girdawari' ordered in Fazilka to assess loss due to rains

Fazilka/Patiala, Aug 7 (PTI) A special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) has been ordered in Fazilka district to evaluate the damage caused to crops and houses due to the recent heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said on Thursday.

Sandhu informed that directions have been issued to all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure that the assessment work is completed as early as possible.

She stated that during this special 'girdawari', a detailed report will be prepared regarding the loss of crops and damage to residential structures.

The DC emphasized that all concerned departments have been instructed to carry out the special 'girdawari' in a fully transparent manner, ensuring that no eligible affected individual is left out from the documentation of losses.

She further added that the assessment work will be carried out in a time-bound manner so that the final report can be submitted to the state government without delay.

Providing an update on the ground situation, the DC said water has been drained from most of the affected areas, and in the remaining locations, teams of officials are continuously working using pumps and other methods to remove the stagnant water.

A few days ago, standing crops grown over 20,000 acres submerged because of continuous rainfall in Fazilka.

Meanwhile, in Patiala, the water level in the Ghaggar river is receding, said officials adding that the situation is under control and there was no need to panic.

Drainage executive engineer Pratham Gambhir informed that due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, the water level in the Ghaggar river had risen to 14 feet but now it is continuously decreasing.

He further said in the last 12 hours, the water level at the Bhankharpur site reduced by two feet.

Given the current situation, the Ghaggar river is not expected to see any rise further at Sarala, he added.

He further said the drainage department has made adequate arrangements to deal with any emergency situation, while the district administration has set up a flood control room and the situation is being monitored at all times.

He said in case of any kind of emergency, the control room number 0175-2350550 can be contacted.

In Mohali district, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal took serious note of the disruption in road connectivity to five villages caused by heavy rainfall and increased water flow in the Jayanti Ki Rao river.

She directed the public works department (PWD) to ensure the Jayantimajri-Gura-Kasoli Link Road remains functional, with regular monitoring'especially during rainy days.

She informed that temporary restoration work has already been carried out this evening to resume traffic and provide immediate relief to the affected residents.

Detailing the extent of the damage, Mittal said the causeway was severely damaged and washed away on Wednesday due to the heavy inflow of water.

This road serves as a vital lifeline for the villages of Gura, Kasoli, Karondewala, and Bhagindi, which had been completely cut off from the main road network due to the damage, she said.

To restore connectivity, PWD teams were promptly deployed with the necessary manpower and machinery.

Temporary connectivity has been resumed to facilitate traffic movement, said executive engineer, Vivek Dureja.