Punjab girl sent to hospital after thrown on ground by elephant

Ludhiana, Dec 14 (PTI ) A 10-year-old daughter of a labourer was injured after an elephant threw her on ground lifting her with its trunk, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Guru Har Rai Nagar of Salem Tabri locality here, they said.

The girl, Luxmi, was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Police took the elephant and the two mahouts escorting it into custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Sumit Sood said, "It is also being ascertained whether they had any licence to keep this animal." PTI COR CHS VN VN