Punjab: Gold jewellery worth Rs 94 lakh seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, Oct 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold jewellery worth Rs 94 lakh from two passengers at the Amritsar airport, officials said on Friday.

The passengers had concealed assorted foreign-origin gold jewellery in the pockets of their cargo trousers while travelling from Dubai to Amritsar on October 15, they said.

During the search, officials recovered gold jewellery weighing 430.440 grams and 396.440 grams, valued at Rs 48,95,601 and Rs 45,00,817 respectively.

The jewellery included chains, bracelets and rings, the officials said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the passengers were attempting to smuggle the gold jewellery for sale in the retail market during the ongoing festive season, they added.