Punjab: Gold worth 1.50 crore found from passenger at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, Nov 24 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 1.50 crore was recovered from a passenger, who arrived at the airport here in a flight from Dubai, said officials of the Customs department on Sunday.

After the passenger was intercepted on the basis of suspicion, the officials recovered 2,674 grams of gold from him.

The gold, which was in paste form, was concealed by the passenger in his underwear and knee straps, they said.

Following the extraction process, the paste was converted into two gold bars weighing 1,935.14 grams (net weight) which is valued at Rs 1,50,32,167.

The passenger was arrested under the relevant Section of the Customs Act, 1962, said the officials, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI JMS CHS AS AS