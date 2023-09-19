Punjab: Gold worth Rs 68.67 lakh recovered from passenger at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, Sep 19 (PTI) Over 1.1 kg of gold worth Rs 68.67 lakh was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the international airport here on Tuesday, officials of the customs department said.

Two packets, concealed in his turban, containing gold in paste form was recovered from the accused during search, officials said in a statement.

The gross weight of the two packets was 1,632 grams. After extraction, a total of 1,159 grams of gold was recovered. Further investigation was underway, officials said. PTI JMS CHS SKY SKY