Punjab government transfers 235 revenue officers

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 235 revenue officers, a day after suspending 15 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars for not resuming property registration work in the state.

A total of 235 revenue officers, including 58 tehsildars (sub-registrar) and 177 naib-tehsildars (joint sub-registrars), have been transferred on administrative grounds, according to two separate orders issued by the additional chief secretary (revenue).

As per the orders, deputy commissioners will assign appropriate work to the officers concerned as per administrative requirements and public interest.

Many of the officers have been shifted to remote locations from their current places of postings, as per the orders.

On Tuesday, the state government suspended 15 revenue officers following an order that said the protesting revenue officers should join their duties or face suspension.

This came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the protesting revenue officers for suspending property registration work.

The Punjab Revenue Officers Association had suspended property registration work till March 7 protesting vigilance bureau action against some revenue officials in Ludhiana in a fraudulent land deal case.

The revenue officers also protested vigilance bureau action in some revenue offices, claiming such actions were "creating an atmosphere of fear".

On Monday, they had gone on a mass casual leave, affecting registration work and causing inconvenience to the people.

The protesters also announced that they would not carry out property registration work till March 7 but would undertake other works such as 'girdawari' and mutation.

Lashing out at the revenue officers for not undertaking property registration work, Mann said they were protesting as some officials were caught in a corruption case by the vigilance bureau.

"There is a zero tolerance against corruption," Mann said.

The chief minister also said that the protesting revenue officers should not remain under the impression that they could blackmail the government by suspending work.

The government has authorised other officers for property registration work in the state, Mann said. PTI CHS ARI