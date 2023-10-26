Punjab governor asks govt to take action against AAP MLA's firm over 'violation' of environmental norms

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Amid a tussle between the Raj Bhavan and Punjab government, Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take "strict action" against an AAP MLA-owned real estate company whose two projects allegedly violated environmental norms.

The two projects in Mohali are being developed by Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), which is owned by ruling AAP MLA from Mohali Kulwant Singh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mann, Purohit has also sought a report from the state government in the matter, according to an official statement.

The governor's letter follows a clarification received from the Union environment ministry regarding wildlife clearance of the two projects -- Super Mega Mixed-use Integrated Industrial Park' Sector 82-83 and 66-A SAS Nagar, Mohali, and Galaxy Heights by JLPL.

Purohit said in the letter that the projects are in violation of environmental regulations.

In his latest missive to Mann, the governor shared the clarification received from the environment ministry which stated that “the project was under violation from December 16, 2015 (date of grant of environment clearance) to January 1, 2017 (eco- sensitive zone boundary notification)”.

Accordingly, cognizance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, said the statement.

Purohit, who is also the administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, advised that civic authorities, Punjab Pollution Control Board and State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) of Punjab may be asked to take strict action against the violators of wildlife norms who are involved in illegal construction.

The Union environment ministry, in response to clarification sought by the state government regarding the construction of the projects, observed that the proposed project site is located at a distance of 13.06 kilometres from the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary (SWLS) and 8.40 kilometres from the boundary of the City Bird Sanctuary.

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court of India, dated 4th December 2006, in the matter of 2004, Goa Foundation vs Union of India and others, and the guidelines issued by the Union environment ministry, any activities or projects requiring Environmental Clearance and falling within the finally notified Eco-Sensitive Zone or within 10 kilometres of the default ESZ (where the ESZ has not been finally notified) shall necessitate recommendations from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life (SCNBWL),” said the statement.

“The User Agency, in this case, Janta Land Promoters Limited, has initiated the construction of the Super Mega Mixed-use Integrated Industrial Park without obtaining the necessary approval from the SCNBWL, as mandated by the Supreme Court's orders and environment ministry guidelines,” it said.

The Raj Bhavan and the AAP government have been at loggerheads on various issues in the past. The governor had earlier written to Mann seeking information on training seminar abroad for 36 school principals and other issues, including calling of assembly session by the government. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK