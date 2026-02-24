Punjab governor attends Ati Rudra Mahayagya in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 24 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday visited the Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple in Bassi Gulam Hussain village here, officials said.

Kataria took part in the sixth day of the 1101-kundiya Ati Rudra Mahayagya. The week-long religious programme, being held under the guidance of Mahant Udaygiri Maharaj, began on February 19 and will conclude on February 25.

The governor performed a puja and made offerings in the ‘havan’.

A large number of devotees from different parts of the region attended the event.

Kataria said such rituals help promote Vedic values and encourage people to give up social evils like ego, greed and attachment.

He said chanting 'Om Swaha' and making offerings in the holy fire symbolise the resolve to remove negativities and serve society with renewed energy.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Mahant Udaygiri Maharaj in organising the large-scale Mahayagya.

He said such spiritual gatherings strengthen social harmony and promote disciplined living.

Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik were also present. PTI COR VSD OZ OZ