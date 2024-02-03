Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns

A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit tendered his resignation on Saturday.

Purohit was also the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige,"

The development comes days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that ballot papers had been tampered with. The party had sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging the high court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.