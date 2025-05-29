Punjab governor calls upon people to follow Guru Arjan Dev's teachings

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called upon the people to follow the teachings and the path shown by Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru.

On the eve of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev, Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, said the great guru made the supreme sacrifice for preserving the rich values of humanism, secularism and unity of mankind.

In his message, the governor said that Guru Arjan Dev's unparalleled sacrifice would ever act as the source of inspiration to all of us and the future generations. PTI SUN MNK MNK