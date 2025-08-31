Punjab governor expressed concern over flood situation in Kapurthala: AAP MP Seechewal

Kapurthala, Aug 31 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday expressed concern over the flood situation in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said.

Kataria spoke to Seechewal over the phone to enquire about the flood situation in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Seechewal said he apprised the governor about the flood situation. The governor also expressed his desire to visit Sultanpur Lodhi, the AAP leader said.

Kataria was in Ludhiana to attend a function and called up Seechewal from there.

The Kapurthala district administration on Sunday issued an alert, appealing to people in Sultanpur Lodhi to move to safer places in view of the increase in water level of the Beas river due to continuous rain in the upper hilly areas, officials said.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said due to heavy rain, the water level in the Beas river has increased to 2.35 lakh cusecs.

He also informed that the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for the district.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts have been worst hit by the floods. PTI COR CHS DIV DIV