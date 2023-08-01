Punjab governor expresses distress over Mann's 'indifference' to his letters

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing distress over his “indifference” to communications from the Raj Bhavan while reminding him about what B R Ambedkar had said on the governor's functioning.

In his letter, Purohit referred to the state cabinet's recent decision regarding the delivery of 'atta' (wheat flour) at the door steps of beneficiaries.

The governor reminded the chief minister that despite writing to him regarding the home delivery of wheat flour issue in September last year, no response has been received yet from his office.

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved a revised mechanism for distribution of packaged wheat flour at the doorsteps of beneficiaries by roping in fair price shop owners.

In his latest letter, the governor wrote, “Even as I express my distress over your indifference to the communications from the Office of Governor and your consistent failure to respond officially to those letters, I feel constrained to remind you of what the architect of the Constitution of India Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar has to say about the functioning of the Office of Governor.” “This has a reference to the picture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar you have put up in your office, giving the people of Punjab an impression that you follow his principles in letter and spirit,” he stated.

"I wonder if this has any factual foundation," said the governor.

After assuming the charge of his office, Mann had issued instructions that only the pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar must be installed in all the government offices.

In the communique, the governor wrote that he was brought to his notice that through a new scheme, 'atta' will be delivered through fair price shops.

“The background reference is the lack of response from you in an important matter. It is brought to my notice that through a new scheme, 'atta' will be delivered at doorsteps through fair price shops and other modalities are also finalised.

I would like to bring to your notice that on my instructions, the Principal Secretary Raj Bhawan wrote to the Chief Secretary on this issue vide letter dated 24-9-2022 and no reply has been received so far,” Purohit said.

The principal secretary had sought a detailed status report based on the representation of Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa who had pointed out “anomalies” in the state government's scheme for home delivery of wheat flour.

Last year, the AAP government's plan of starting home delivery of 'atta' was put on hold after the fair price shop owners moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court as they were against the scheme to be implemented through newly appointed distribution delivery agencies.

In the letter, the governor quoted a speech of Ambedkar on Article 167 which found mention in the Supreme Court order after the AAP government moved the court against Purohit's alleged "refusal" to summon the Budget session on March 3.

“A distinction has been made between the functions of the Governor and the duties which the Governor has to perform. His duties, according to me, may be classified in two parts. One is, that he has to retain the Ministry in office. Because the Ministry is to hold office during his pleasure, he has to see whether and when he should exercise his pleasure against the Ministry.

The second duty which the Governor has, and must have, is to advise the Ministry, to warn the Ministry, to suggest to the Ministry an alternative and to ask for a reconsideration...how is the Governor in a position to carry out his duties unless he has before him certain information? I submit that he cannot discharge the constitutional functions of a Governor which I have just referred to unless he is in a position to obtain the information,” as per the Ambedkar's speech.

After reminding Mann about Ambedkar's speech, the governor expressed hope that the chief minister would reply to all his letters addressed to him or his office.

“I would like to remind you once again that even after a lapse of about six months since I sought information under Article 167 of the Constitution, nothing is heard from your side. Hence this communication,” said Purohit.

Referring to Mann's remark calling him "idle" in the state Assembly, the governor said that "any abusive or derogatory words by you are not going to deter me from discharging my constitutional duty as Governor".