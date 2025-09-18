Punjab Governor flags off 50 fogging machines for flood-hit districts

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday flagged off vehicles carrying 50 fogging machines for dispatch to eight flood-affected districts of the state.

With the floodwaters receding, several villages continue to have stagnant water, raising the threat of vector-borne diseases.

To prevent any outbreak of epidemics, the Punjab Red Cross has procured 50 fogging machines costing Rs 9 lakh, through donations, for use in the affected areas, said an official release.

The machines will be deployed to carry out extensive fogging operations aimed at safeguarding public health in vulnerable regions.

Governor Kataria, who is also the president of the Punjab Red Cross Society, said the initiative would provide timely health protection in flood-hit villages and emphasized the importance of coordinated action in relief and rehabilitation measures. PTI CHS NB NB