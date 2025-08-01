Punjab Governor holds meeting with VCs to mobilize youth for 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme'

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Friday convened a meeting with the vice-chancellors of various universities of Punjab to discuss the implementation of the "Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect" programme.

"Viksit Bharat 2047" is an initiative aimed at realizing India's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by its centennial year of Independence.

To advance this goal of developed India by 2047 among the youth, the "Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect" programme has been conceptualized with the aim to foster youth engagement and leadership in the developmental transformation of India.

Addressing the vice-chancellors through video conference, Kataria said the Centre has been consistently working to empower the youth.

With the New Education Policy and a strong focus on skill development and start-ups, the youth have become vital partners in building "Viksit Bharat @2047".

He expressed confidence that Punjab's youth will lead the way in contributing to this vision of a developed and empowered India across all sectors.

The governor highlighted the universities' pivotal role in mobilizing youth participation and urged the vice-chancellors to ensure timely registration of their institutions and students on the 'My Bharat App'.

He further instructed the universities to actively organize and promote the activities listed on this app. These include debates, declamations, youth parliaments, poster-making competitions and other engagement programmes.

Notably, MY Bharat provides an institutional mechanism to equip students with problem solving skills, leadership skills through experiential learning opportunities and volunteer initiatives.

Kataria emphasized that sincere efforts should be made to engage, enable, encourage and inspire maximum student participation in these Youth Connect initiatives, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The governor also urged the universities to implement the New Education Policy focusing on skill development and fostering democratic values among youth.

The vice-chancellors assured the governor that preparations are already underway and various activities under the Youth Connect Programme are being planned and implemented across their institutions. PTI SUN AS AS