Punjab Governor inaugurates rooftop solar power plant at BBMB's officers' rest house

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Union Territory, Chandigarh, Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday here inaugurated a rooftop solar power plant at Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) officers' rest house.

According to a statement, the governor inaugurated the 55kWp (kilowatt-peak) rooftop solar power plant and a rainwater harvesting system at the BBMB officers rest house in Sector 35-B, Chandigarh.

BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi was also present at the event. The solar project will generate around 77,088 units of clean and green electricity every year, helping reduce the carbon footprint and encouraging the use of renewable energy, the statement said.

The governor praised the initiative as a significant step towards clean energy and environmental protection, reflecting BBMB's commitment to sustainable development and creating a healthier environment for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripathi said that by making use of solar power, BBMB is taking strong steps towards energy independence and supporting the nation's renewable energy goals.

The rainwater harvesting system installed at the site will also help save water and recharge groundwater, making this a balanced step towards water conservation, he said.