Punjab governor inquires about health of Shiv Sena leader attacked in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jul 7 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday inquired about the health of Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar who was attacked with swords here two days ago.

After reaching the Circuit House here, Purohit spoke to the doctors attending to Thapar who is admitted in a private hospital.

He also talked to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldip Singh Chahal and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, and asserted that he came to the city to gather first-hand information about the incident.

The governor asked Chahal to supervise the investigation personally.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Thapar got grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view here on Friday.

"As far as his treatment is concerned, he is being given the best available treatment," Purohit said, adding that the Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was fortunate that he survived the murderous attack.

He suffered head injuries, but "luckily, his brain and skull remained intact which saved his life," Purohit told reporters.

Thapar also has fractures on his hands, he said. "There will be no disability and he will be able to work normally.".

Purohit said investigations are being conducted to know the motive of the culprits. "No guilty will be spared whoever he may be," he asserted.

He said some senior police officials should monitor investigations so that there should be no loophole in findings.

Purohit further said he will also monitor this case.

The governor said when security is provided to somebody, he is given a guarantee of total protection. "But here, there was a total failure of security." To a question, the governor said such isolated incidents are taking place in the state which is a matter of worry.

But the people of Punjab will not allow such elements to succeed in their plans to disturb brotherhood and peace in the state, he added.

In a purported CCTV footage of the Friday incident, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his security personnel riding pillion.

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword as passersby looked on. Another assailant appears to be pushing Thapar's security guard away.

After Thapar fell down, the third assailant also started hitting Thapar with a sword. Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Two of the three assailants have been arrested. Police have also suspended Thapar's security man.

Thapar (58) was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora.

On Saturday, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar lashed out at the AAP government, blaming the alleged incompetence of the Bhagwant Mann dispensation for the "deteriorating" law and order in the state. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK