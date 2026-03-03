Punjab Governor Kataria extends Holy greetings

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi.

In his message, the Governor said, “The festival of Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. As the onset of spring fills the environs with mystic charm and fragrance, may this festival of colours strengthen social harmony and bring joy, delight, hope and happiness in the lives of people of Punjab and Chandigarh".

The governor appealed to the people to celebrate this festival of Holi in a true spirit of amity, mutual love, goodwill and brotherhood. PTI CHS NB NB