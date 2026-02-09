Punjab Governor Kataria starts 4-day anti-drug foot march from Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, Feb 9 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Sunday commenced a four-day anti-drug foot march from Tarn Taran, marking the launch of the second phase of the intensive anti-drug awareness campaign in border districts of the state.
Before the commencement of the 'padyatra', the Governor paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, and offered prayers for universal welfare and the prosperity of Punjab.
The foot march, organised from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School to the Police Lines in Tarn Taran, witnessed participation from thousands of students, non-governmental organisations and eminent personalities from across the state, according to an official release.
Led by the Governor, the march, accompanied by patriotic songs and band performances, conveyed a strong message to make Punjab drug-free and restore its vibrant spirit.
Addressing the gathering, Kataria said under the second phase of the campaign, a four-day awareness 'padyatra' is being organised in border districts including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka to mobilise public participation against drug abuse.
He said the initiative, organised with the support of the Punjab Red Cross Society, aims to create widespread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.
The Governor emphasised that the fight against drugs requires a multi-pronged approach, including strict enforcement of laws, sustained public awareness, rehabilitation of affected persons and generation of employment opportunities, particularly for youth.
He appealed to all sections of society to join hands and convert the campaign into a people's movement.
Stating that drug abuse is a global challenge and not confined to any one region, Kataria said the struggle against drugs must be continuous and collective.
He called upon social, religious, political and educational institutions, as well as NGOs, to actively participate in the movement.
"There is no place for drugs on the sacred land of the Gurus. This is not the Governor's movement but a people's movement," he said, adding that while governments are making efforts, lasting success is possible only with active public involvement.
He stressed that individuals affected by drug abuse should be helped with compassion and support rather than hatred, and that skill development and employment generation are key to effectively curbing the menace.
Among those present on the occasion were Principal Secretary to the Punjab Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Secretary, Punjab Red Cross Society Shivdular Singh, Deputy Commissioner Tarn Taran Rahul, Senior Superintendent of Police Surender Lamba, among others. PTI CHS NB NB